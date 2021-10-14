Society of Certified Insurance Counselors Honors Ronald S. Thomas For 35 Years of Dedicated Leadership and Professional Development.

by Diane Larche

Ronald S. Thomas, CIC of RS Thomas Training Associates, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.

Mr. Ronald S. Thomas was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing thirty-five consecutive years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation. The CIC designation requires an annual continuing education update ensuring that his education is always up-to-date and relevant.

Ronald S. Thomas’ ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value he places on “real world” education and professional growth. “Your clients, associates and the insurance profession as a whole benefit from such leadership and a strong commitment to continuing education,” stated

William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.

The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.