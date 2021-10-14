Mayoral Candidate Andre Dickens Discusses Vision of a New and Improved Atlanta

Andre Dickens is a City of Atlanta council member, businessman, nonprofit executive, engineer, speaker, deacon, father, and native Atlantan. His career follows his passions and his impact follows his commitment.

The Atlanta City Council mayoral candidate is no novice to navigating the governmental l potholes and complexities of the Atlanta political landscape. The idealistic candidate has demonstrated a level of maturity and resolve rarely seen in the “young turk” leaders entering the electoral arena.

As the Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, Dickens is a vocal and legislative leader on public safety, transportation, workforce development, affordable housing, educational opportunities for Atlanta Public Schools students, youth engagement, and seasoned citizens programming.

Dickens was elected citywide to the Atlanta City Council Post 3 at-Large in November 2013 and was re-elected in 2017. While on Council, he has served on the boards of the Atlanta BeltLine, Invest Atlanta, and the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

“I’ve dedicated my life to improving our city and serving its residents, and I’m running for mayor to ensure that our government works for everyone,” Dickens stated.

The impassioned and dedicated civil servant is most noted for not shying away from the tough issues Atlantans face and embracing his loyal constituents with humanity and genuine concern for the needs of communities and seniors.

Dickens joined Atlanta Daily World National News Director Mark Hayes in an exclusive video interview to discuss his hopes for the future of Atlanta ad the city’s trajectory in the 21st century.