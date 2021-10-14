Former Mayor Kasim Reed Announces Detailed Plan to Bring Atlanta to International Prominence [video]

Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed is racking up a number of important political endorsements and raking in considerable cash for a possible return to the office of the Mayor of Atlanta. Reed who served two terms as mayor of the state’s largest city from 2010 to 2018 recently received a highly coveted endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 623. The union currently represents more than 1,000 officers that protect and serve the City of Atlanta and Reed has committed to hiring an additional 900 police officers and support staff

“What is most compelling about Mr. Reed are his plans to restore our city back to prominence quickly and without delay once taking office,” said Lt. Kevin Knapp, President of IBPO Local 623.

In addition to strong economic growth during his two terms as mayor and in the midst of the worst economic recession in 80 years, Reed successfully led a series of sweeping reforms to address the city’s $1.5 billion unfunded pension liability, engaged in an effective partnership with Governor Deal that resulted in substantial investments for the state and city, produced eight years of balanced budgets with no property tax increases, increased the city’s cash reserves from $7.4 million to $200 million, and received eight consecutive credit-rating increases.

In recent weeks Reed’s campaign announced that it has raised more than $2.8 million in campaign financing to date. The campaign’s fundraising efforts make Reed the only candidate in the history of Atlanta mayoral politics to raise $1 million within the first 20 days of his candidacy.

Although Reed’s time in office was marred with allegations of a political scandal involving several key administrative officials in a “pay to play” scandal the then-mayor emerged unscathed and remain popular among legions of Atlantans.

In an exclusive interview with Real Times Media’s National News Director, Mark Hayes, Reed unveiled detailed plans to restore the image of the city and catapult Atlanta to national and international prominence.