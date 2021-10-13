Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Barbara Corcoran’s Fat Joke [WATCH]

Photo: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg had a short, to-the-point reaction to Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran‘s on-air body-shaming joke last week.

TMZ caught up with the host of The View in NYC as she was headed to her car. The cameraperson asked Whoopi if she was offended by the joke Corcoran made while visiting The View, to which the EGOT entertainer replied, “Oh… No.”

The incident went down on camera after Corcoran remarked that Whoopi should send her used jeans so that she could make two pairs out of them. The quip immediately sparked a backlash from the show’s crowd and online as people pointed out how the remark could be seen as offensive and considered body-shaming.

While still on the air Whoopi’s co-host Ana Navarro took a jab at the Shark Tank investor, stating the dress she was wearing had already been worn by Sarah Haines and First Lady Jill Biden.

Following the episode, Corcoran issued an apology via a video post and tweet.

“I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny,” the businesswoman tweeted. “For anyone I offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

Whoopi Goldberg said the apology wasn’t necessary and that “it takes a lot more to offend me.”

