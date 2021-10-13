ADW News

First Black-Owned Distillery In US Lands Partnership With Delta Air Lines

The holiday season is quickly approaching and millions of people will be traveling through airports, train stations, bus stations and interstate highways in order to be with loved ones. For those traveling long distances through the air, Delta Air Lines may have a special treat for you. Passengers traveling with Delta Air Lines can now enjoy vodka from Du Nord Social Spirits, the first Black-owned distillery in the U.S. The popular airline says the partnership is part of a broader effort “to serve products that are made by people who reflect the world we live in.”

“Du Nord’s vodka stood out to us. It’s really smooth and easy to drink, and we knew it was perfect for our onboard offering,” Mike Henny of Delta Air Lines told Fortune.

“We also learned of the great community work Du Nord does, and we knew the partnership would be a great fit.”

This partnership will not only support Du Nord Social Spirits, but it will also help out the Du Nord Foundation. In the midst of protests against police brutality in 2020, Du Nord Social Spirits Founders Chris Montana and Shanelle Montana built a fund that would support local businesses and entrepreneurs. As they expand the foundation, Chris and Shanelle plan to use portions of their proceeds to support their philanthropic efforts.

“The Du Nord Foundation was created, and we opened our doors to organizations and entrepreneurs displaced by the upheaval in our community. We leaned into doing what we could, and in that, we found ourselves motivated to do more, both in our business and our impact,” the company’s website reads.

Beginning October 1, “Du Nord Foundation Vodka” will be served on domestic Delta Air Lines. In 2022, other Du Nord spirits will be available on Delta flights.

