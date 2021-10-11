Terrence Jenkins Teams Up With Maytag To Fight Food Insecurity

Photo: Getty Images

Terrence Jenkins is giving back in a big way thanks to a new partnership with leading appliance brand Maytag and the Boys & Girls Club of America.

The Academy Award-winning actor-host teamed up with Maytag and the nonprofit on the newly launched Feel Good Fridge initiative to help fight food insecurity. Through the initiative, ten Maytag refrigerators will be placed in Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to help families gain access to healthy food. By next year, the goal is to increase the number of fridges to 30 clubs in underserved communities.

“I am very passionate about helping meet children’s needs for healthy food. So, working with Maytag for the opportunity to bring Feel Good Fridges to the Boys & Girls Clubs across the county was a no brainer to me,” Jenkins said in a news release about the initiative. “As someone who personally knows the importance of having a local Boys & Girls Club, I am honored to help Club kids in underserved communities get access to health food.”

Jenkins recently worked with HBCUs across the country on getting healthier food options to students and help them establish healthy habits.

Did you know millions of kids in the US aren’t getting enough to eat? #ad That’s why I’m working with @TheMaytagMan to launch the new Feel Good Fridge program to help provide access to healthy food for @BGCA_Clubs kids. Learn more at https://t.co/K3dCFHWlof #MaytagFeelGoodFridge pic.twitter.com/Sb4vGLbRbQ — Terrence J (@TerrenceJ) October 6, 2021

In addition to the fridges, Maytag is providing Clubs with grants to help fill the fridges with food. The brand estimates that nearly 130 kids will be served through the initiative each day. The first clubs to receive the fridge are located in NYC, Los Angeles, Detroit and Grand Rapids.

“Maytag has been a dependable ally in our Club communities for nearly two decades and the Feel Good Fridge program addresses a very important effort, allowing our youth and their families to live a healthier lifestyle,” Laura Gover, Senior Director of Health & Wellness at Boys & Girls Clubs of America said in a statement.

“Access to health food encourages youth to make choices that support their overall wellness, which can change the trajectory of a youth’s life entirely. Give our Club children access to healthy food will help them to thrive and continue our mission of helping kids achieve their potential.”

To learn more about the initiative or to get involved, please click here.

