League of Women Voters Partner for Atlanta City Council President Candidate’s Forum

League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton County, Delta Sigma Theta Atlanta Alumnae, Alpha Kappa Alpha Pi Alpha Omega, Delta Sigma Theta Atlanta Suburban, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, ACLU Georgia, and Camellia Rose Links to host Atlanta City Council President Candidate Forum

Atlanta voters are invited to a combined hybrid and in-person forum to meet the candidates for Atlanta City Council President on Oct. 12, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. Moderated by Condace Pressley, WSBTV 2 Community and Public Affairs Director, the nonpartisan groups present this forum at the Gathering Spot to help voters learn about the candidates and their positions on issues.

Doors open for the Tuesday October 12 event at 6 p.m. and the forum begins at 6:30 p.m. A meet and greet with the candidates will be held at 8:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the forum.

The forum is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton County, Delta Sigma Theta Atlanta Alumnae Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Pi Alpha Omega Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Atlanta Suburban Chapter, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, ACLU Georgia, and Camellia Rose Links.

“Local politics has the most effect on your daily life. Regardless of the issue, voting in local election is allowing your voice to be heard over the issues that matter most to you” says Nichola Hines, president of the League of Women Voters Atlanta-Fulton County. “LWVAF goal is to make sure that our residences of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County are educated, empowered and engaged in the political process.”

“Atlanta is the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King and has always had high aspirations for equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging. This is an opportunity to see how the candidates’ vision align with that legacy,” says Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU Georgia.

“We encourage you to educate yourself on the Atlanta City Council President race, research the positions of the candidates, make your selection, check your registration status and polling location, then vote,” says Nancy Flake Johnson, president, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

“The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is pleased to support the City of Atlanta City Council President Candidate Forum, says Andrea Morgan, chapter president. “This is another opportunity in our nearly one-hundred-year history serving the residents of Atlanta and informing voters to make leadership decisions which will have an impact in our beloved city for years to come.

The forum will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/Mk5dMIWyXmY

In-person participation at the Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd. NW, Atlanta GA 30313, will require masks and social distancing. Attendees are required to register in advance at coacouncilpresident2021.eventbrite.com.

