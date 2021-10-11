Community Healing Days 2021 Focus on Emotional Reparations or Black People

COMMUNITY HEALING DAYS 2021 TO FOCUS ON

EMOTIONAL REPARATIONS FOR BLACK PEOPLE

(Black PR Wire) NEW HAVEN, CT — Community Healing Network has announced the schedule for the annual observance of Community Healing Days, coming up this weekend, October 15-17. This year’s theme is: The Case for Emotional Reparations. Launched in 2006 and endorsed by the late Dr. Maya Angelou, the celebration of Community Healing Days is designed to “put time for healing” at the top of the Black community’s agenda—healing, as Dr. Angelou said, “from the lies we’ve been told and the ones we’ve told ourselves.”

Community Healing Days is one of a range of strategies developed by CHN to mobilize Black people across the African Diaspora to heal from, and extinguish, the lie that Black people are inferior. “That lie,” said CHN Founder and President Enola G. Aird, “is the most powerful weapon ever formed against us, the root cause of the distinct challenges we face as a people, and the greatest crime against our humanity. Unless and until we free ourselves and our children from this lie, our lives will continue to be devalued and we will continue to be dehumanized.”

The three-day Community Healing Days 2021 virtual celebration will feature:

1. On Friday, October 15, 1:00-2:30 pm, Eastern time, Black Scholars Making the Case for Emotional Reparations. Panelists will include: Dr. Jameta Barlow, George Washington University; Dr. Huberta Jackson-Lowman, Florida A &M University; Dr. Onaje Muid, Male Co-Chair of N’COBRA’s Health Commission; and Dr. Raymond Winbush, Morgan State University. They will focus on the emotional damage caused by the lie and what we can—and must—do to repair it;

2. On Saturday, October 16, 1:00-2:00 pm, Eastern time, An Hour of Emotional Refreshment with Dr. Jameta Barlow; and

3. On Sunday, October 17, 3:00-4:30 pm, Eastern time, the presentation of the 2021 Community Healer Awards. This year’s honorees are:

• Rev. Odell Montgomery Cooper, author of Interruptions, a story about turning pain into purpose;

• Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Chair of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference;

• Maysa Leak, American jazz singer;

• Dr. Wizdom Powell, Director of the Health Equity Institute at the University of Connecticut;

• Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, Pastor of Historic Vernon AME Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and reparations activist;

• The 2021 National Global Community Healer Award–N’COBRA: The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America—Male Co-Chair Kamm Howard, and Female Co-Chair Queenmother Mashariki Jywanza

• The 2021 Global Community Healer Award–Her Excellency Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao, M.D., former Ambassador of the African Union to the United States, and Founder and President of the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI).

Community Healing Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused exclusively on mobilizing Black people across the African Diaspora to heal from, and end, the trauma caused by the lie of White superiority and Black inferiority—told centuries ago to justify the enslavement of Africans and the exploitation of Africa. CHN’s near term aim is to make 2020 to 2030 the Decade to Embrace the Truth of Black Humanity.

For more information, please visit https://conta.cc/3v2PrAl

Press Contact: Nia Campinha-Bacote, CHN Community Manager, communitymanager@communityhealingnet.org

