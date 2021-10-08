Tina Turner Sells Entire Iconic Music Catalog

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Turner has sold the rights to her entire music catalog in what’s being described as a landmark acquisition for music publishing company BMG.

The Queen of Rock’s legendary catalog spanning 60 years –– including the hits “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “The Best” –– is now owned by BMG. Turner also sold the artist’s share of her recordings, music publishing writer’s share, and the rights to her image, likeness, and name as part of the deal, CNN reported.

The deal is estimated to be worth more than $50 million, according to Music Business Worldwide.

“Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests,” BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said in a statement. “It a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently.”

On what motivated the deal, Turner said it’s “something personal” as an artist.

“Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” the legendary singer said in a statement. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

Tina Turner is selling her entire catalog, name, likeness and image to BMG in the latest blockbuster deal for music copyrights https://t.co/aOAaWX7luF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 5, 2021

The now 81-year-old was the first female artist to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and has 10 solo studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilation records, which have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

Turner will be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for a second time later this month.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.