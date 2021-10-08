Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Appoints Teresa A. Mann to Atlanta Municipal Court

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointed Judge Teresa A. Mann to serve on the Atlanta Municipal Court. Judge Mann will fill a vacancy on the court due to passing of Judge Leigh DuPre earlier this year.

“Judge Mann has the talent and expertise Atlanta deserves in our judicial system,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Her proven record of fairness and commitment to public service makes her an exceptional addition to the municipal bench.”

Born in West Virginia, Judge Mann earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and Associate in Applied Science degree in Paralegal Studies from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Following her undergraduate experience, Judge Mann attended the West Virginia University College of Law, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Following graduation from law school, Judge Mann moved to Atlanta where she began her legal career. Judge Mann has served the metropolitan Atlanta legal community for more than 27 years as both a solo practitioner and as a founding partner of the law firm Mann & Moran, PC. As part of her professional practice, Judge Mann litigates civil and criminal cases on local, state, and federal levels. In addition to her private practice, Judge Mann also serves as a solicitor and as indigent defense counsel in multiple municipalities in the Atlanta area.

In 2019, Judge Mann was appointed to serve as Judge Pro Tem for the City of South Fulton.

During her distinguished career, Judge Mann has appeared before the Georgia Court of Appeals and Georgia Supreme Court. She holds the honor of successfully arguing a case before the Georgia Supreme Court that resulted in a published and precedent setting opinion. Notably, she also served as one of several lead attorneys in Georgia’s longest multi-defendant criminal jury trial.

During her professional career Judge Mann has been actively involved in both civic and legal organizations and was inducted to the prestigious Charles Longstreet Weltner Family Law Inn of Court.