Loving Memory: Biz Markie Remembered At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday night, honoring some of the genre’s greatest artists, both past and present. Hip Hop’s big show celebrated the life and influential career of Biz Markie, who passed away on July 16 2021 at 57-years old. Biz is known as the eclectic artist behind the cultural hit “Just a Friend” and one of the original voices of the New York City rap scene.

The legendary emcee was honored with a touching tribute, being called “an icon from the golden era of hip hop.” The narrator added,

“From his humorous approach to song making, his on stage antics, or the fabricated stories he’d tell you in the dressing room — Biz always had a way of brining people together and making them laugh. His comedic style influenced a generation. You are missed, and never forgotten.”

The touching tribute comes just days after Biz was honored with his very own street in Long Island during a ceremony attended by Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri, Biz’s wife Tara Lynn Hall and his 12-year-old step-daughter Averi. Tara attended this year’s hip hop award’s on her late husband’s behalf, sharing via Instagram:

Thank you @BET for The beautiful Tribute to Biz Markie!!!! #BizMarkiesWifeTaraHall#Legacy

The star-studded event featured performances by Young Thug, Big Latto and more. Trina,Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and Jermaine Dupri were among the legendary group of presenters for the evening. St. Louis legend Nelly got his flowers as he was honored with the I AM Hip Hop Award.

