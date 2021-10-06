Entertainment

Latto Stuns In Red, Brings ‘Big Energy’ At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Latto served up curves and attitude during her bold performance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Atlanta-based rapper sings “Big Energy” as she’s surrounded by white-clad men. Radiating queen energy, the red feathers huddled around her waist break away into dancers as she steps down from her pedestal.

She started dancing amongst her performers in her bold red outfit, complete with matching high-heeled boots and shimmering beauty. The rapper made sure to keep the ATL repped during her act. Latto finished out with a strong finish ahead of Martika Ivory Rogers and Tobe Nwigwe‘s performance.

The “Youngest N Richest” rapper broke out onto the scene in 2019 with her hit single “B**** of the Souf.” The rising star released her first debut album Queen of da Souf last year in August and kept up the momentum with a remix of “B**** of the Souf” with Trina and Saweetie. She even partnered with Gucci Mane for a 2020 single: “Muwop.”

Her wins didn’t stop there. The ATL rapper teamed up with Don Toliver and Lil Durk for a song on the F9 soundtrack. She was also the first headliner for a July concert series alongside Jack Harlow and the “Best Friend” rapper.

