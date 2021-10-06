Entertainment

Baby Keem Fires Up ‘Family Ties’ At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

  • Black Information Network
Photo: iHeartRadio

Baby Keem took the stage at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, bringing the fire lyrics and performance.

The rapper performed his Kendrick Lamar-assisted hit “family ties” with the energy and agility the song demands. Dressed in all black, Baby Keem literally lit up the stage with fire and pyrotechnics right at the precise moment the production switches up on the song, much to the crowd’s delight.

The song, produced by Keem himself along with Cardo, Outtatown, Roselilah, Jasper Harris, Frankie Bash, and Deats is one on the rapper’s debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, which was released earlier last month. In addition to Kendrick, Keem’s album features Travis Scott, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver.

Check out Keem’s performance below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAKdkMWOjRo?feature=oembed]

Baby Keem broke the internet with the “family ties” music video directed by Dave Free, which also featured a cameo by Normani. The song and video came with whispers of a new Kendrick Lamar album and era on the way, which has since been confirmed by the “Humble” rapper.

Keem recently celebrated the song’s success, thanking fans on Twitter and promising vinyl copies are in the works.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web