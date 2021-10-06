Atlanta Public Schools Joins Verizon to Bring Free Tech to Students

Atlanta Public Schools Joins Verizon Innovative Learning to Bring Free Tech Education to Local Title I Schools

Students and teachers will receive devices, internet access and innovative learning programs In partnership with Digital Promise, Verizon Innovative Learning welcomes 14 schools in Atlanta Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year

On October 6, 14 Atlanta middle and high schools will join Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s award-winning education initiative, which addresses barriers to digital inclusion. In partnership with Digital Promise, the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program provides free

devices, internet access and innovative learning programs to help give under-resourced students the technology, education and opportunity they deserve. Being part of the program will keep students connected, helping to facilitate learning from anywhere—in the classroom, at home or in hybrid learning environments. Verizon Innovative Learning is a key part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement.

Powered by a next-gen, technology-infused education model, Verizon Innovative Learning Schools also equips each school with a technology coach and provides professional development support for teachers to effectively integrate technology into the classroom. Teachers in the program have reported that the initiative helped prepare them for remote learning, allows for more individualized instruction and elevates student engagement. Students have reported that assignments are easier with the use of technology, and having it improves their confidence in the things they can do.*

Booker T. Washington High School, Benjamin E. Mays High School, Frederick Douglass High School, B.E.S.T. Academy, Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, John Lewis Invictus Academy, M.R. Hollis Innovation Academy, Crawford W. Long Middle School, Herman J. Russell West End Academy, Jean Childs Young Middle School, Luther J. Price Middle School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Ralph J. Bunche Middle School, and Sylvan Hills Middle School are among 246 new schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning Schools for the 2021-22 school year, equipping nearly 183,000 new students with technology resources and bringing the program’s impact to more than 500 schools nationwide, including all 11 eligible APS middle schools. A total of 11,780 devices will be provided to these schools as part of the program. The market value of the Verizon Innovative Learning program’s investment in the 1:1 device schools is on average over $2.3 million per school.

“Access to digital learning is a necessary part of providing a high-quality education. Support from programs like Verizon Innovative Learning help our families overcome the digital divide. We’re grateful to Verizon and Digital Promise for helping to provide these critical devices and

the internet access to our students,” Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said. “So many students across the nation lack the access to technology and resources they need to be successful in today’s digital world,” said Michelle Arrington, State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon. “On behalf of Verizon, we are excited to help enable students in Atlanta Public Schools to develop the skills, knowledge and capabilities for a more promising future.”

To celebrate Atlanta Public Schools’ participation in the program, a kick-off event at Herman J. Russell West End Academy will feature local middle school students receiving their own devices, as well as:

● Firsthand remarks from administrators and program leaders on why hands-on learning

experiences using technology—particularly in middle/high school—is so important to

academic achievement and lifelong success.

● Demonstrations by teachers and students on how this technology will be used in

classrooms this year.

WHEN: October 6th | 10 am

WHERE: Herman J. Russell West End Academy | 765 Peeples St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

WHO: Dr. Lisa Herring | Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools

Michelle Robinson, Vice President, Government Affairs

Julie Smith, Director, Government Affairs

Michelle Arrington, Verizon State and Local Government Affairs

Local middle school students receiving new tablets

*92% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning helped prepare them to teach remotely

*92% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning helped them explore new ways of teaching

*88% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning allowed for more individualized instruction

*84% of teachers said that Verizon Innovative Learning enhanced student engagement

*59% of students believe assignments are easier when using a device

*54% of students believe that having the technology improved their confidence in the things they can do

*Source: Westat (2020). Westat (2019)