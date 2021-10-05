Nick Cannon Pays Off Student Debt For Seven HBCU Students

Photo: Getty Images

This week, Nick Cannon gave a group of HBCU students the surprise of a lifetime.

With the help of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College Fund, Cannon invited seven students on to The Nick Cannon Show to speak about how college debt has impacted their lives. Students also had the opportunity to speak about how they’ve overcome several obstacles to become the scholars they are today. Ultimately, Cannon, TMCF and UNCF hoped these stories would inspire a new generation of HBCU students while also highlighting the economic hurdles that exist for too many Black and brown academics.

According to AfroTech, the group of recipients includes the following students: Jeydah Jenkins of Clark Atlanta University, Marie Rattigan of Florida A&M University, Mckenzie Estep of St. Augustine’s University, Duy Tran of Florida A&M University, D’Angelo Colter of Texas Southern University, Christian Kornegay of North Carolina A&T State University and Sharandica Midcalf of Winston-Salem State University.

“I am so proud to be a part of an incredible legacy of HBCU graduates. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have played a pivotal role in developing some of the brightest minds and influencers of our time but the next generation of college students are concerned that the price of their education may be a little too high,” Cannon said during a recent episode of The Nick Cannon Show.

“This is really full circle for me. I’ve always wanted to be someone who was able to tell my story because there is a little girl out there who is going to be watching and she’s going to be trying to figure how she could be in a position I’m in. I am going to tell her to listen you just got to do it,” Midcalf added, according to AfroTech.

After speaking about their experiences, Cannon offered a bit of good news. Upon graduation, Cannon will pay off all of their student loans.

“Once you earn your college degree, we’re wiping out your personal student debt — every single penny,” Cannon told the group.

God surprises me EVERY time! I had the blessing of being a guest on @NickCannon new show. Thank you for believing in me & investing into Black youth when so many of us were told we would never make it. This next generation of HBCU students are up next, and we do NOT play fair! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PvGoQRhWtj — jeydah 🦋 (@jeydahfrmjers2) September 28, 2021

.@NickCannon is kicking off the debut week of his talk show by giving back. In partnership with UNCF and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Cannon paid off the outstanding student debt of these #HBCU students! 🔥🔥🔥 [via The Nick Cannon Show] pic.twitter.com/Ub823hdLQ9 — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) September 30, 2021

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.