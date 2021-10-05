Black Woman Faces Charges For Impersonating KKK Member

Photo: Getty Images

Police in Douglasville, Georgia charged a Black woman after she allegedly impersonated a member of the KKK and left threatening notes around her neighborhood.

It all began in December, police say, when 30-year-old Terresha Lucas began writing letters to her neighbors, claiming to be a Klansman, and threatening to burn down their homes and kill them. In the letters, Lucas said she was a white male with a long red beard from outside the Atlanta-area community, and told her neighbors they don’t belong in the neighborhood. The notes were left on the mailboxes around the community.

Lucas now faces eight counts of making terroristic threats, the Douglasville Police Department said in a statement.

“The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said they didn’t belong in the neighborhood,” DPD Detective Nathan Shumaker said in the statement posted to the Department’s Facebook page.

One neighbor who received a letter told CBS 46 News that the notes included threats against children and used racial slurs.

“The letter is using the N-word, talking about the KKK hanging people, killing kids, killing whole families, and setting houses on fire,” the neighbor said.

Authorities found notes twice in both February and March and then against at the beginning of September after months of not receiving any mailings, though they said there were probably more notes that were not recovered.

Until the September note, police said they didn’t have enough evidence to pursue a suspect, except that the consistency in handwriting and word choice. After the last note was turned in, police said they had evidence to get a search warrant and found additional evidence linking Lucas to the letters.

Lucas is expected to turn herself into authorities, The Hill reported.

