Stockbridge Georgia Opens New Amphitheater With Concert by R & B Divas Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle

By Diane Larche’

The City of Stockbridge, Ga openend their spanking brand new Amphitheater featuring two of R & B’s Grammy award winning

musical legends, Atlanta native Gladys Knight and Philadelphia’s Patti Labelle, to a sold out crowd of 3200 under a beautiful clear blue sky.

The $18 Million venue at 4650 North Henry Blvd in Stockbridge has plans for more musical icons announcing that R & B Diva Chaka Khan will perform there next month.

The Amphitheater broke ground in 2020 and to celebrate the finished product Mayor Anthony Ford and City Council did a ribbon cutting on stage before the inaugural concert. It is the first amphitheater in Henry County, Ga.

Last September Knight and LaBelle did a Verzuz battle where the long time friends shared the stage and presented their deep catalog of

hits that have won them many awards and fans over many decades. The multitude of hits and years of performing for sold out crowds brought out their loving fans who sang along to familiar tunes dating back to the 60s.

LaBelle who started with a silver sparkling dress and matching silver glittery shoes and changing attire a few times during her hour long performance, opened the evening concert belting out with the same major chops hitting high octaves on some of her major hits like Lady Marmalade made famous with the Blue Bells and “Feels Like Another One,” “Right Kind of Lover,” “On my Own, “New Attitude” and “When You’ve Been Blessed.”

Knight, sporting a svelte figure and a exquisite black sheer pants ensemble sang an hour long of her greatest hits from “My Number One,” “Love Overboard,” Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” and ” Neither One of Us.”. One of my favorites was “On & On” from the soundtrack for the hit 70s movie “Claudine” starring Diahann Carolle and James Earl Jones.

Parking was free and two concesson stand lines were long. All in attendance were required to wear masks and show

proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID test within 48 hours. Free rapid COVID-19 testing was available on site for ticket holders.