White Woman Loses Her Job After Telling Black Man To Stay In His ‘Hood’

A white woman is hearing from her employer after her alleged attempt to colonize a Brooklyn dog park.

On Sunday (September 26) Frederick Joseph, a Black man, and his fiancé were walking their dog when he says a white woman approached them and told them to “stay in your hood.”

“At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call the police and told us to ‘stay in our hood’ because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly,” Joseph tweeted.

He said he “started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand.” The video clip posted to Twitter shows Joseph talking to the woman he accused of making the racist threat.

Joseph later followed up and identified the woman as Emma Sarley and says she was fired from her job at Bevy, a software company.

According to Insider, Bevy CEO Derek Andersen confirmed that an employ had been fired, but didn’t name the former worker.

The company, Andersen tweeted, “has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated. We apologize deeply to all involved.”

“I personally hope some type of resolution can help between the two parties beyond this and will help if I can,” Andersen added.

