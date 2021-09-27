Mayor Bottoms, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge meet for Affordable Housing

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to Host U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge

Since the beginning of her term, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been steadfast in her commitment to provide affordable housing across the city. The Mayor made an ambitious pledge to put $1 billion toward affordable housing and to date, the City controls nearly $500 million in private and public funding – which is half-way to that billion-dollar goal. The City also is on track to meet its 8-year goal of providing 20,000 affordable housing units by 2026.

“To achieve our goal, we must ensure that housing is developed at all price points in the city and Atlanta Housing’s Herndon Square is an example of our commitment,” said Mayor Bottoms. “It is an honor to host Secretary Fudge and members of Congress to discuss the importance of housing rehabilitation and community revitalization as we build back better, together.”

“Herndon Square is a rebuild of the historic Herndon Homes slated to provide over 600 new units to seniors and families, and is the perfect example of building back better,” said Eugene E. Jones, CEO of Atlanta Housing.

This visit will amplify the Biden-Harris Administration’s Build Back Better agenda and highlight the city of Atlanta’s efforts to provide access to affordable housing.