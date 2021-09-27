Black Immigration Groups Demand Biden Halt Deportations Of Haitian Migrants

NEW! BAJI, @HaitianBridge, @UndocuBlack & @AfricansUS have filed a complaint w/ @DHSgov Office of Civil Rights + Civil Liberties demanding that potential witnesses to @CBP abuses be allowed to remain in/returned to the US during any investigation. — BAJI (@BAJItweet) September 26, 2021

Providing asylum to those in need of it will be an ongoing process for Black immigration organizations. On September 27, The Hill reported that approximately 4,000 migrants had passed through Panama en route to the US-Mexico border. While a portion of this group comes from Cuba, the majority of this group comes from Haiti. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry recently said that people will continue to move from the Caribbean and Central America because of the economic disparities that exist across the globe.

“Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” Henry said, according to The Hill.

Recently, U.S. Border Patrol agents cleared out a group of more than 10,000 migrants that gathered in Del Rio, Texas seeking asylum. However, it is unclear who the Biden administration will respond to this new group of asylum seekers.

