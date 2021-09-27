Atlanta City Council’s Marci Collier Overstreet’s Interview with renowned artist Radcliffe Bailey 

Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet Conducts Exclusive Interview with Renowned Artist Radcliffe Bailey

ATLANTA — District 11 Council member Marci Collier Overstreet recently conducted an exclusive interview with Southwest Atlanta resident and world-renowned artist Radcliffe Bailey to discuss plans for his special installation at the Cascade Nature Preserve as part of a Public Art Program through Renew Atlanta.

His work can be found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Woodruff Arts Center, the High Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and the Smithsonian Museum of American Art in Washington, D.C.

“This piece was commissioned as part of Renew Atlanta’s Public Art Program. That’s significant because Radcliffe Bailey’s heart and soul is in Southwest Atlanta,” Overstreet said about the Cascade Nature Preserve project. “His family moved to Atlanta when he was just four years old. Radcliffe’s past and present is rooted in District 11. He’s a world-renowned artist whose work is revered. Now, people of all ages will get to see, touch, and experience his work as they appreciate the beauty of the Cascade Nature Preserve which serves as a perfect backdrop.”

Overstreet spoke with Bailey in the interview about his background and the new piece he is creating for the Cascade Nature Preserve. The interview is available here

" "