Fulton County Board of Health Sites will Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots on Tuesday, September 28

Appointments required, but 25% will be reserved for unvaccinated people

COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by the Fulton County Board of Health, Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and other Fulton County partners will begin administration of COVID-19 booster shots on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to CDC guidelines, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster shot 6 months after receiving their initial Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings (recommended)

• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions (recommended)

• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions (may receive based on their individual benefits and risks)

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (may receive)

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized as a booster dose. People who received other types of COVID-19 vaccine for their first or second doses are not eligible to receive a booster shot at this time.

To ensure compliance with these guidelines, appointments will be required for COVID-19 vaccines at Fulton County Board of Health COVID-19 vaccination sites. Appointments will be released via an online link on Monday, September 27.

• 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349 (Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

• 141 Pryor Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

• 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA 30305 (Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

People who have not yet been vaccinated remain at highest risk for contracting COVID-19. For that reason, 25% of appointments will be reserved for people receiving their first or second vaccine dose. In addition, the mobile vaccination clinics operated by CORE for Fulton County and Fulton County Health Centers will only provide first and second vaccine doses.

Fulton County also plans to open an additional vaccination site in October.

For more information go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine