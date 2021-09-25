Back to the Classroom: A Game Plan for Reducing Anxiety

Special to NNPA Newswire

Written by

Back-to-school supplies were a bit different this year for 13-year-old Kamsi Anomnachi.

Along with a day planner, an array of pens, and a couple of thick notebooks, Kamsi added

face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and disposable gloves.

“I’m excited to go back, but I am also really nervous,” said Kamsi of her middle school in Washington, D.C.

“I have asthma and need to be extra careful. I just don’t know how it’s all going to work.”

Kamsi, like many across the country, spent the last school year in a virtual classroom interacting with other students and teachers only via a computer screen.

Going back to in-person learning with potential restrictions only added to her anxiety.

“Returning to school with other peers may cause some students to think about the added pressure to connect with others while trying to stay focused on their learning. In addition, it will take time for students to physically, emotionally, and mentally transition back into the full school day routine in person,” said Tamela Odom, an elementary school teacher in Washington, DC.

But parents can help prepare their children for what may be a tough transition.

“Talk to your child about what things they are looking forward to upon returning to school and things that they may feel anxious or nervous about,” Odom said. “Brainstorm strategies to help them navigate things they may feel uneasy about.”

Kamsi’s mom, Benefit, freely emails teachers with questions and regularly talks with Kamsi about her day.

She also designates every Monday evening as family time. As a Jehovah’s Witness, she looks for practical Bible-based advice to help with any issues or concerns.

“We review how to display Christian qualities such as love, patience, and respect using articles and videos from jw.org. Also, I have role-playing sessions to help Kamsi with straightforward, respectful answers in different situations,” said Benefit.

“This has helped Kamsi feel confident and excited about returning to school.”

While coronavirus variants have stoked pandemic anxieties, Benefit has endeavored not to overlook other challenges her daughter may face.

One of their favorite resources is jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses that is free to all.

Topics like “What’s a Real Friend?” and “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists” are addressed in a video series for young people that Kamsi recommends to everyone.

“I really like the website! It has a lot of helpful and practical things, like articles, videos, animations,” said Kamsi.

“It will benefit kids if they are anxious about going back to school, the delta variant or anything really. I always share it with everyone.”