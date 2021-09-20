Who’s Who in Black Atlanta Returns to Rousing Reviews

On Friday, Sept. 17 following a one-year hiatus in 2020 because of the deadly COVID pandemic, Who’s Who in Black Atlanta returned to long-awaited and much-anticipated reception by many of Atlanta’s most prominent citizens for a celebration of citizens and the unveiling of the Who’s Who In Black Atlanta Edition.

More than 350 guests gathered in the Imperial Ballroom of the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta to greet each other and offer personal salutations after so many months of being limited to visual visits and socializing in a socially sterile way. They came to recognize, congratulate and celebrate African American achievement and excellence and continue to forge a future free of cultural compromise.

Who’s Who in Black is at its essence a historical snapshot of the people who do the hard work to build a better future for the next generation. The men and women featured in this historic chronicle are more than role models; they inspire and give us hope.

The Who’s Who in Black Atlanta event moderated by veteran journalists Mark Hayes and Sharon Reed highlighted impactful people in the Black community who defy social, political and economic idiosyncrasies in a profoundly and rapidly changing climate.

Trailblazer awards presented included:

Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award to TK Petersen & Ryan Wilson of the Gathering Spot

Fighting for Freedom Award – Renee Montgomery

Visionary Leadership Award – D.L. Warfield

Excellence in Media Award – Jovita Moore

Lifetime Achievement Award – Les Brown

Event sponsors recognized during the Who’s Who in Black celebration included:

The City of Stockbridge, Henry County’s finest community is expanding its sphere of influence in unprecedented ways and with laser like vision to build the county through smart growth and development.

Cricket Wireless – Cricket Wireless for providing invaluable opportunities for the consumers and the communities they serve. The company’s commitment to providing capital for entrepreneurs and emerging businesses make it one of Atlanta’s most respected institutions.

Agnes Scott College – For the fourth consecutive year, Agnes Scott College ranked as the nation’s No.1 most innovative liberal arts college in U.S. and continues to maintain its No.1 spot for first-year experiences. The college also earned the No. 2 position for learning communities, among all U.S. higher education institutions

Special honors went to:

Billy Mitchell, Georgia State Representative of the 88th District, presently serves on the state’s powerful Health & Human Services Committee, as well as the Banks & Banking and Regulated Industries committees.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams a fierce advocate for social justice who consistently delivers on her promise to improve the quality of living for constituents in Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District.

Congresswoman Williams continues to uplift the legacy of her mentor and predecessor, Congressman John Lewis, by fighting to prevent voter suppression and expand free and fair access to the ballot box.

" "