Worldreader Highlights the Importance of Reading at Atlanta Event

Worldreader hosted an event in Atlanta Thursday, September 19th highlighting the importance of childhood and family reading, especially as children go back to school. The event featured Worldreader CEO David Risher, and Georgia native Malcolm Mitchell, CEO of Share the Magic Foundation and former Georgia Bulldog. During the event, the two leaders spoke about the need for more families to read together, and the benefits it offers children who spent the last year learning remotely.

“After a year of learning loss, reading is more important than ever. Malcolm and I were both influenced by the magic of reading when we were younger, and we want to bring that same magic to Atlanta’s youth,” said Risher. “This event highlighted the importance of reading access and we hope more people are listening now.”

A recent report from the Education Policy Initiative Collaborative highlighted the disparities in reading for many children as they re-enter in-person learning. This is especially true for children of color, who are more likely to read at a lower level than their peers.

Educators agree that one of the best ways for children to increase their reading levels is to read at home with family members. Worldreader is a leader in helping families gain access to reading and education materials. Their partnerships with local groups in and around Atlanta have brought books to many families who would not otherwise have access to reading materials.

“I was honored to join Worldreader to discuss the critical topic of literacy during their Partner Day event,” said Mitchell. As a partner, I’m excited for my organization Read with Malcolm to team up with Worldreader for my upcoming free virtual reading challenges for kids such as READMarathon the 26.2 days of reading”

The event was a part of Worldreader’s “Keep Children Reading” campaign created in response to the global education crisis started by COVID-19. Worldreader is excited to continue its work in Atlanta and is thankful for all the work it is able to accomplish with partners like Share the Magic Foundation.

