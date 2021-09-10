Atlanta Food And Wine Festival Returns For 11th Year After COVID Sideline

By Diane Larche’

After being sidelined for a year due to COVID-19, Atlanta Food and Wine Festival usually held in the Spring, is back with the popular outdoor food tasting event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12 at Historic Fourth Ward Park located at 680 Dallas St. Atlanta 30308 across from Ponce City Market.

Highlights include the all-inclusive tasting tents, culinary demos and intimate dinners over the weekend. VIP Priority Access ticket holders receive an hour early access to the tasting tents at 1 p.m. General Admission begins at 2 p.m. General weekend passes for both days are available. Tickets may be purchased via this link: https://atlfoodandwinefestival.com/tasting/



The festival this year will support the hospitality community that was hit hard from COVID-19. Proceeds from the Intimate in-person events will go directly to the restaurant or chef that is hosting the event in an effort to support the dining community. To curb hunger and reduce food waste from the festival activations, Second Helpings Atlanta will collect fresh surplus food to donate to local hunger relief agencies. The festival will also support Children of Conservation with proceeds dedicated to the conservation of endangered species through education, habitat preservation and wildlife sanctuary.

For the first time in the festival’s history, live culinary demonstrations from some of the South’s Top Chefs will be held in the signature tasting tents

sponsored by Publix.

Some celebrity chefs like “Grill and Chill” with Chef David Rose on Saturday or “Southern Smash Up” and Cocktails with mixologist Keyatta Mincey Parker by Dessert Door.

Twisted-Soul-Event Deborah Vantrece Dish All culinary demonstrations will be hosted outside and have socially distanced seating for tasting tent guests, complying with City of Atlanta’s recommended COVID-19 protocols

In addition to the tasting tents, intimate dinners are going on at local restaurants through Sunday.

Chef Deborah prepare a feast “Not your average Southern Supper” at her restaurant Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

1133 Huff Rd NW #D, Atlanta, GA 30318 (Indoor Seating) Sunday evening from 7- 9 p.m.