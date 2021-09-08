Entertainment

LeCrae Speaks Out About Abuse, Depression, And How He Beat It [WATCH]

  • Roz Edward

It is National Suicide Prevention Week (September 5th-11th) and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and New York Times best-selling author Lecrae shares that he too has suffered from crippling depression.

A New York Times best-selling author, Lecrae has authored two books! His first, Unashamed and the second book, I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion, but Found My Faith available now everywhere. If things couldn’t get any better, he recently landed two songs on the new Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, “This Is My Time” (featured on the trailer) and “Where We Come From” which can be hard on the original video game soundtrack.

“Restoration is the idea that something broken can return to its original form or even better,” explains Lecrae. “The Restoration ecosystem started with a journal. I wrote the word Restoration on the front of at the lowest point in my life. As I started my restorative process, the word on the front of my journal became the theme for the entire ecosystem: the album, book, and documentary. A big part of the restorative journey is the belief that change will come.”

The multi-Grammy Award-winning platinum-selling artist, Lecrae, has received two 2021 Grammy Award nominations this year. The first in the category of Best Christian Contemporary Music Performance/Song for “Sunday Morning,” featuring Kirk Franklin. The song is featured on his ninth studio album, Restoration, which was released his own imprint, Reach Records on August 21, 2020. Guest features also include John Legend, YK Osiris, Jozzy, Dani Leigh, Marc E. Bassy, BJ The Chicago Kid and more.

“When I set out to record Restoration, I was sharing my journey to help heal others. I wanted to show you my scars as proof that wounded people can heal,” explains Lecrae. “This Grammy nomination is a testament of the journey! It’s an acknowledgment for anyone on the road to restoration, and encouragement for those just beginning. It’s bigger than me! This is for us all and I’m honored!”

About Post Author

Roz Edward

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

From the Web