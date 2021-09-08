Attorney Ben Crump Responds to Indictment of Former Prosecutor for Misconduct in Arbery Case

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Responds to Indictment of Former Prosecutor Jackie Johnson for Misconduct in Arbery Case

Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement today in response to the indictment of former Georgia district attorney Jackie Johnson for violating her oath of office and obstructing a police officer in connection with the investigation into the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

“The path to justice for Ahmaud Arbery and his family has been a long and arduous one. But today’s indictment is yet another step in the right direction. Former DA Johnson may not have pulled the trigger on the day Ahmaud was murdered, but she played a starring role in the cover-up. Ahmaud was stalked, gunned down, and his killers were allowed to freely walk the streets for months. And why? Because DA Johnson wanted to protect one of Ahmaud’s killers: former police officer Greg McMichael.

“While nothing will bring back Ahmaud, we can make sure his death was not in vain. Today’s indictment sends a clear message to those in law enforcement and in the justice system whose actions and ethics fail to meet the standards of their office: corruption, evil, racism, and hate have no place here. We demand that former DA Johnson be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law without leniency.

“Ahmaud was denied all consideration the day he was murdered and in the months following his death – it’s past time that those responsible be held accountable for it.”

Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers set for trial on Oct. 18, much to former District attorney Jackie Johnson’s disappointment. Johnson lost her job and has been indicted on charges of violating her oath of office and obstructing a police officer in connection with an investigation into the killing of Arbery.

The three men charged with the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery will go on trial in Georgia on Oct. 18, 2021. The trio of alleged killers; Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. have also been charged with federal hate crimes and are scheduled to begin trial in federal court in February 2022.

But the former Brunswick Judicial Circuit prosecutor Johnson ordered an investigating officer to stand down and tried to prevent the arrest of the alleged shooter, Travis McMichael. She is also charged with showing favoritism for another defendant Gregory McMichael, who maintained an informal relationship with the prosecutor’s office as civilian community officers.

On February 23, 2020 Ahmaud Arbery was confronted by an ad hoc group of vigilantes while jogging on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, Travis and Gregory McMichael armed themselves with firearms and went hunting for suspicious characters in the mostly white community.

The three alleged killers set for trial got into a truck and chased Arbery through the neighborhood while yelling at him, using their vehicle to cut off his route, and threatening him with firearms, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. In a gut-wrenching exchange captured on video Travis McMichael leaped out of a pickup truck and pointed a shotgun at Arbery. As Arbery struggled with his aggressor the younger McMichael fired the Remington shotgun into Arbery’s torso and killed him.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the shooting death of Arbery, is charged with striking the 25-year-old with his pickup truck during the February 23, 2020, encounter.

Bryan also faces charges of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping.

Each has pleaded not guilty.

“In addition to the hate-crime charges, Count Three alleges that all three defendants attempted to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing after him in their trucks in an attempt to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will, and prevent his escape,” the DOJ said in a news release detailing the charges.

“Counts Four and Five allege that during the crime of violence charged in Count One, Travis used, carried, brandished, and discharged a Remington shotgun, and Gregory used, carried, and brandished a .357 Magnum revolver.”