Set South PA Program Set to Employ Atlantans in Movie Business

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment (AMOFE) announced today the Set South Production Assistant Training Program (Set South PA Program), a partnership with United Way of Greater Atlanta, The Georgia Film Academy (GFA), and with guidance from Bloomberg Associates, a pro-bono municipal consulting firm founded by Mike Bloomberg. The free, full time training program, set to benefit underserved Atlantans, is currently accepting applications for its inaugural class which will start on October 4 at Junction 2800, a multipurpose community center, located in Southwest Atlanta.

“The City of Atlanta is dedicated to nurturing diverse, homegrown talent for a thriving film and television industry. Atlanta is host to some of the largest productions in the world and this program will give our residents more opportunities to participate,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Disney is an inaugural lead supporter of the Set South PA Program. Additional national and local sponsors to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Set South PA Program connects unemployed, and/or underemployed Atlantans to careers in the highly competitive film industry. The first class will hold 15 students and there are plans to expand and continue the program with two cohorts each year with up to 25 students each.

Production Assistants, or PA’s, are the backbone of every production, and the position is a fundamental step towards building a career in the film industry. The program will ensure that all Atlantans have access and opportunity to build a meaningful career in one of Atlanta’s biggest industries. Atlanta is home to approximately 100 productions each year including major blockbusters and series such as Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man Homecoming, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead. These productions account for 92,000 jobs across the State of Georgia, the vast majority of which are concentrated in Fulton County.

Through four weeks of training, the Set South PA Program, with curriculum and instruction from The Georgia Film Academy, will deliver set etiquette, standard practices, mock set experiences and much more. The program is tuition-free to participants, and no previous production experience is required. Upon completion, AMOFE and The GFA will support students as they seek employment by providing alumni resources, mentorship and job placement. Productions that receive permits from the City of Atlanta will be encouraged to hire Set South graduates on their production.

“We’ve seen the demand for qualified production crew year after year, and we’re proud to develop this program to serve our residents and help diversify this booming industry,” said Cardellia Hunter and Phillana Williams, Co-Directors of AMOFE.

“Continuing our mission to ensure that all Georgians have affordable education and access to entertainment industry jobs, The Georgia Film Academy is excited to partner with the City of Atlanta on this new workforce training program,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, Executive Director of The Georgia Film Academy.

Qualified students must be an Atlanta resident 21 or older, be underemployed or unemployed and have a valid driver’s license. To learn more about this exciting opportunity and how to apply, visit www.setsouthatl.com

United Way is the Set South PA Program’s fiscal sponsor and partner. United Way is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Interested supporters can learn more about making a tax-deductible donation at: United Way/#ATL Strong to support the continued work of the Set South PA Program.