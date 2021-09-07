Neyow’s Creole Cusine Rooftop Restaurant Opening Features Big Freedia Performance

By Diane Larche’

Neyow’s Atlanta Creole Cuisine Rooftop Restaurant located in the heart of the Castleberry Hill District, is now open for business.

The New Orleans-based restaurant that expanded to Houston Texas now has its first one here in Atlanta at 131 Walker St. SW

Owner Tamla Pierre-Taylor is the first franchisee and she pulled out the big New Orleans stars for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony recently before officially opening to the public on Thursday, September, 2.

The popular Bounce music rapper Big Freedia came to town from the Big Easy to get things rolling along with the Zulu Tramps (Mardi Gras group), Baby Dolls, Ms Tee, Hot Boy Ronald, DJ Captain and Dj Captain Charles and New Orleans Atlanta-based band the Sabar Brass Band. “We wanted to bring New Orleans traditions to the city of Atlanta,” said Pierre-Taylor.

The 2K sf roof top, with clear views of the neighboring Mercedes Benz Stadium and star filled evening sky, has a mural

featuring popular hip hop stars from both New Orleans and Atlanta. Mya X, Master P, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Monica, Jeezy and Andre 3000 adorn a wall for diners to view and as a back drop for photos.

Initially operating from a limited menu before expanding offerings, Neyow’s offers its famous char-grilled oysters, gumbo, red beans and rice, shrimp po boy, southern fried chicken, fried fish and sides of hush puppies, mac n cheese, carrot soufflé, green beans and fries and beignets for dessert and rum punch Bow Wow beverage.

Hours are Sunday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Take out is available. Delivery is in the future.

Reservations are accepted at 470-590-5707 and follow the on social media at @neyowsofatl