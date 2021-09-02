Real Times Media Grows Sales and Operations with Talented New Hires

The Real Times Media (RTM) and the Michigan Chronicle’s newest employees are Reginald Brown, left to right, Ronnell Hodges, and Jenny Hutchinson.

Real Times Media (RTM), a Detroit-based national multimedia holding company and parent company of the Michigan Chronicle is proud to welcome Reginald Brown, Ronnell Hodges, and Jenny Hutchinson to its team.

Hired in the role of marketing strategist for RTM’s cultural marketing arm, RTM360°, Brown brings over a decade of experience in marketing analytics, developing strategic activations, and leading advertising efforts across several industries including, healthcare, automotive, education, and media.

Brown is a proud Detroit native and Eastern Michigan University alum who is deeply committed to the city. Previously, as outreach director for Detroit Homecoming, Brown paired his professional experience and passion for his home city to shine a light on growth and investment opportunities in Detroit.

Admired for shattering performance goals, driving revenue growth, and leadership development, Ronnell Hodges joins Real Times Media as the general sales manager for the Michigan Chronicle. He brings a proven track record of helping companies meet and exceed their business objectives. Hodges is a dynamic manager with an impressive background in maximizing profits, team leadership, and customer retention.

Before joining RTM, Hodges was the sales operations manager at Home Grown Cannabis Company, a Lansing, Mich.-based seed bank, where he spearheaded the business’ turnaround – substantially increasing the company’s profits by refocusing resources on top-performing products and implementing successful corporate strategies. Under his direction, he grew its client base by 47% and generated $8 million in product sales for 2020.

Hodges, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northwood University, is a community leader who also spends his time coaching youth football.

Jenny Hutchinson joins RTM as executive assistant to RTM’s chief executive officer Hiram E. Jackson. She brings over 20 years of experience in start-up development and organizational operations across multiple industries. Hutchinson has a proven skillset in developing and launching for-profit and non-profit programs and projects, having worked with local small businesses, school districts, universities, and community-based organizations throughout metro-Detroit on initiatives benefitting thousands of residents.

The former director of Sistahs Reachin’ Out – a community-based, non-profit serving low-income, single parents within Detroit – Hutchinson is also the owner of Home Werx, Inc. – a local home goods start-up. As an ardent champion for her hometown, Detroit, she serves on advisory committees and boards that work to tackle issues critical to Detroit residents. Hutchinson, a graduate of the University of Michigan with a master’s degree in Education Administration, Research, and Policy and a bachelor’s in Biochemistry, is also an avid tennis fan who loves to travel with her family.

Tanisha Leonard, president of RTM360°, said the company continues to exceed its own expectations with the hiring of three diverse, experienced professionals who will be a huge asset to RTM.

“The additions of Jenny, Reginald, and Ronnell will round out our team by allowing us to provide exceptional custom solutions for our clients.”

In addition to RTM360° and the Michigan Chronicle, Real Times Media is also the parent company to Who’s Who In Black, a national business lifestyle network and community, Studio 1452, and four other of the country’s most respected African American-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, and the New Pittsburgh Courier.