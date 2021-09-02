565 Metro Atlanta Businesses Receive $246 Million from SBA

Congresswoman Nikema Williams Announces 565 Small Businesses in the Fifth District Received $246 Million from Small Business Administration Programs

ATLANTA – Today, Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) announced that 565 small businesses in the Fifth District received $245,712,324 in support from Small Business Administration Programs. The funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) and Shuttered Venues Operators Grant (SVOG) comes from the American Rescue Plan, which Congresswoman Williams helped pass. In the Fifth District, 488 restaurants have received $187,593,552 in RRF money, and 77 venues have received $58,118,772 in SVOG money.

“Restaurants and performing arts venues were some of the hardest-hit small businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congresswoman Williams. “The funding in these two programs will not only keep people employed, but they are also a crucial lifeline for the small businesses that make the Fifth District a great place to live. I am glad so many small businesses have taken advantage of these programs and I urge any small business owner who thinks they may be eligible for these relief funds to reach out to the Small Business Administration.”

For the full list of RRF recipients click here.

For the full list of SVOG recipients click here.