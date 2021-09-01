Former RHOA Star Nene Leakes’ Husband Gregg Dies of Cancer at 66

Reality TV celebrity NeNe Leakes broke the news recently that her husband Gregg Leakes died from cancer on Wednesday, September 1 at 66 years old, USA Today reported.

The Michigan Chronicle reported earlier this week according to news from Black Enterprise that NeNe Leakes confirmed before his death that her husband is “transitioning to the other side,” Black Enterprise reported.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum revealed that leading up to Gregg Leakes’ death, his health condition was deteriorating, which she talked about during an emotional moment at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia recently.

“I want to be at peace. When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she said shortly before his death. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”

The Leakes got married in 1997 after dating for some time, and in 2011, the couple filed for divorce. Their very public romance was rekindled during an on-air ceremony in 2013.

Throughout her RHOA stint, Leakes talked about her husband’s health struggles.

“Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” Nene said during the event. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Severl years ago, Gregg Leakes faced a colon cancer diagnosis. He received medical treatment and was recovering but in June, Nene Leakes told her fans that cancer came back and her husband is still “fighting for his life.”

