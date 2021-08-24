Spelman Professors Refuse to Return to Classrooms

Some wise academicians at Spelman College have announced that due to a lack of definitive Covid protocols they are taking action and refusing to return to in-person classes and have instead opted to teach virtual learning classes until their concerns are addressed.

In the email, the faculty say they were “excited about returning to in-person classes” but they “have not received clear and enforceable protocol and safety measures for teaching face-to-face.”

In response, the Atlanta university recently released expanded COVID-19 guidelines for students, faculty, and staff and said that it welcomed input from the concerned members of the faculty.

“The health and safety of the Spelman community is a top priority as we restore the residential college experience this year,” Spelman officials said.

As of Friday morning, Fulton County has confirmed nearly 5,000 new cases of the virus in the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 93,555.