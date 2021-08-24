A Black-Owned Black Business Directory Aims to Connect Consumers to Black-Owned Businesses

Black Pages of the South business resource directory releases the digital platform August 30, with a mobile app to follow

(Black PR Wire) – With millions of Black-Owned businesses across the nation, Black-Owned businesses have yet to have a full, comprehensive and consistent site that connects customers to Black-Owned business, especially in southern states. But not for long… On Monday, August 30, Black Pages of the South officially launches, and plans for a mobile app will be released shortly after.

Black Pages of the South is an online/digital directory that lists Black-Owned businesses in the southern area of the United States. This directory covers Black business listings that range from grocery stores, beauty services, realtors, mechanics, professional services and beyond.

“We created Black Pages of the South to make it easier for our Black consumers to circulate the Black dollar,” says Tammy Combs, writer, innovator and entrepreneur is the publisher of Black Pages of the South. “Our mission and goal is to help to empower our community.”

Prior to creating Black Pages of the South, Mrs. Combs owned and operated Southwest Georgia Black Pages – a successful magazine directory that was developed over 20 years ago. She is known throughout Georgia and Florida as a representative of Black Pages while servicing the community. Tammy Combs operates Black Pages of the South with Ashley Tucker, who is the Executive Editor; and Janay Sharp, who serves as Editor-In-Chief.

While the Black Pages of the South will showcase Black-Owned business in the southern U.S. region, everyone is invited to use the service and support Black-Owned businesses.

All Black businesses in serviced states will be automatically input into the directory. If you do not see your Black business listed – entering the name and contact information of a business in the directory is free of charge at this time. A full color directory that will display paid advertisements of your business will be coming soon.

To place an order for a business to be listed in the Black Pages of the South online directory and in the upcoming mobile app, visit blackpagesofthesouth.com under the “Contact Us” section.