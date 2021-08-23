Atlanta Coach is NFL High School Coach of the Year

Atlanta high school football coach has been named the 2020 NFL High School Coach of the Year. The honor comes on the heels of Derrick Avery having already being recognized as the Atlanta Falcon’s High School Coach of the Year.

Avery is recognized for outstanding leadership in regard to character building, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player protection, and on-field success.

Avery led the Bulldogs to a high school playoff return after finishing the season with a 7-3 record. He received a great honor when the Atlanta Falcons partnered with the local head coach.

“I love football, I love sports, it comes naturally when you love what you’re doing. You never think about the accolades or gifts,” Avery told the Atlanta Falcons. “It’s an honor to be chosen. From out of 400 coaches in Georgia to the 32 outstanding coaches from the clubs, it really is an honor.”

The Atlanta Falcons have partnered with Derrick Avery on the player-led social justice committee. Avery and the Falcons partnered on the Rise Up & Vote campaign. The campaign was created to focus on voter education and participation.

Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay also commented on Derrick Avery winning the 2020 NFL High School Coach of the Year award. “This past year, he was instrumental in having his team participate in the Falcons’ player-led Social Justice Committee’s Rise Up and Vote Campaign and become involved in their community on Atlanta’s westside. In addition to leading a successful group of young men on the field, Coach Avery serves as a role model for his players and fellow coaches off the field as well and truly embodies the spirit of this award.”

Along with the award, Avery and Booker T. Washington High School’s football program will receive $30,000. The Atlanta coach will also be invited to attend Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.