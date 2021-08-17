Why doesn’t Angela Bassett make as much as White female actresses?

by Sherri Kolade

Dynamic Hollywood Actress Angela Bassett is getting a pay upgrade and is now making over $450,000 an episode in a television series, Deadline reported, according to Black Enterprise.

Her increase was noted by many in and out of the industry, but how does her pay grade rank up to other TV actresses?

For longtime Bassett fans, her recognition was about time. From What’s Love Got to Do With It and television series American Horror Story, and more, the actress is finally getting her shine monetarily. As the lead actress and executive producer of Fox’s 9-1-1, Bassett is now the highest salary for a Black TV actress, according to Black Enterprise.

Kerry Washington started making $80,000 and started making $250,000 per episode by the end of Scandal show, TV Line reported. Viola Davis earned $250,000 per episode during the first two seasons of How to Get Away with Murder and made $450,000 by the show’s ending.

However comparable, Bassett still isn’t getting her just due, some feel. Sofia Vergara made $500,000 an episode of Modern Family by the show’s end; Big Bang actress Kaley Cuoco earned $900,000 per episode during the show’s final seasons, Vanity Fair reported.

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo receives $575,000 an episode as her costar Chandra Wilson makes only $375,000.

