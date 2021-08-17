ATLANTA BASED SALON SUITE BUSINESS SELLS THREE FRANCHISE UNITS!

Twin sister duo create opportunities for beauty professionals who want more control over their operations.

Atlanta-based upscale salon suite franchise, Encore Salon Suites announced today the closing of its 1st multiunit deal, with three franchise units awarded in Georgia. Conveniently located in the heart of Atlanta, with two other properties in Marietta and Sandy Springs, Encore Salon Suites includes a collection of private, spacious suites for a variety of beauty, barber, esthetician, and beauty professionals.

The three company-owned locations span more than 10,000 square feet collectively, with individual luxury suites in each property – Atlanta (16),

Marietta (11), and Sandy Springs (26). Guests who visit Encore Salon Suites are treated to the latest hair, nail, spa, and related beauty services.

Founder and owner, Patrice “Sway” McKinney is no stranger to the hair and beauty world. As a licensed master barber/stylist and a respected salon suite business expert, she continues to use her background and skillsets to recruit franchisees to grow the Encore brand nationally. Patrice not only provides opportunities for beauty professionals to own their own business, but she also educates them on how to structure and grow their

business.

With over 10 years of experience in the industry, working in both a traditional salon and a salon suite, Patrice has a lot of insight and knowledge to share. At Encore, beauty professionals are provided with the tools they need to be successful. Professionals also have access to a customized app to help manage and market their businesses.

“Closing our first franchise deal is a huge milestone for Encore and with the future opening of two additional locations – it makes it feel even more special,” said McKinney. “Salon suites are the newest concept. The trend in the beauty industry has moved away from the traditional beauty shops with employees and booth rentals.

Today, everyone wants to be their own boss and create their own brand. At Encore, beauty professionals can make their own schedule, set their own pricing, and sell their own products. They love it! Now, (with my twin sister, Sharice McKinney serving as President), we’re ready more than ever to expand our business and continue providing opportunities for beauty professionals.”

Encore Salon Suites has made a name for itself in the Atlanta area. The salon offers upscale furnished and unfurnished suites, easy 24/7 building access, Wi-Fi, and a break room. In addition to the attractive accommodations, professionals are offered ongoing training and support to grow and develop their business, which includes access to a strong referral network.

“The response from our community has already been warm and welcoming,” says Sharice. Our hope is to continue making the dreams of Atlanta’s talented independent estheticians, nail technicians, hair stylists, barbers, and other beauty professionals come true. They deserve the opportunity to be their own bosses while not sacrificing the privacy and high-end experience their customers deserve.”

More information for beauty professionals interested in leasing a suite or becoming a franchisee at Encore Salon Suites is available online at https://encoresalonsuites.com/