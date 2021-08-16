Reggie Turner New President of the American Bar Association

The American Bar Association is proud to share the news that Reginald Turner has officially assumed the role of President of the American Bar Association. Turner will serve as ABA president through Aug. 2o22.

Turner is a member of the ABA’s Executive Committee, Government Policy Group, and Labor and Employment Practice Group, working as a litigator, government affairs advocate and strategic adviser.

“Serving as ABA president and representing the legal profession is an honor,” Turner said. “The ABA is committed to advancing the rule of law and increasing access to justice. As president, I will work tirelessly towards achieving those goals.”