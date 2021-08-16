Masego: Jennifer Hudson is the “Chosen One”

WEEKEND RECAP

DETROIT — Micah Davis, musically known as, “Masego”, headlined The Aretha stage Saturday night. Before his performance, we caught up with the young artist who wants to create a new genre of music. He’s known for his hip, soul, and ability to intertwined his artistry with a saxophone. The blended artistic flare makes him a stand-out in the industry.

This past weekend was premiere of the movie RESPECT starring Jennifer Hudson which focused on the life and career of the late Aretha Franklin. The special moment to be in Detroit and perform at the amphitheater that bares her name wasn’t lost on the Jamaican-American artist.

Watch more of our One-On-One interview with Masego, below.

http://https://vimeo.com/587654867