Unarmed Black Chicago Man Shot to Death in Memphis Over Loud Music by a White Security Guard

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of National Action Network (NAN), has been asked to deliver the eulogy for Alvin Motley, a Chicago resident who was killed by a security officer and former police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was visiting. Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will provide remarks and a call to action with respect to the injustice of an unarmed Black man being killed over loud music.

Alvin Motley Jr., 48, was at the Kroger Fuel Center at 6660 Poplar Ave. on Saturday when he got into a dispute with a security guard while filling up. According to Memphis police, the argument was over the victim’s loud music.

Livingston was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is currently jailed in lieu of $1.8M bail, as reported by Action News 5. His next court date is set for Aug.16.

“Alvin Motley has a right to exist, to pump gas and play his music because this is America and nobody has the right to kill a young Black man for playing music,” family attorney Ben Crump said. “I don’t care how loud you think it is. You do not have a right to kill a young Black man for playing music.”

Motley’s family said he was simply exercising his right “to pump gas and play his music,” but security guard Gregory Livingston , 54, didn’t see it that way and allegedly shot Motley in the chest, ABC News reports.

Motley, a Chicago native who was visiting family in Memphis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

