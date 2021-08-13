BronzeLens Presents Brunch with the Brothers

BronzeLens Presents Sunday Brunch with the Brothers

Featuring Terayle Hill (The Quad) and the brothers of Bounce TV’s Johnson – Derrex Brady, Thomas Q. Jones, Deji LaRay, and Philip Smithey and hosted by WSB-TV Investigative Reporter Tom Jones.

The 12th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival presents its annual signature event, Sunday Brunch with the Brothers on Sunday, August 22nd at 12:00 pm. Moderated by WSB-TV Atlanta Journalist Tom Jones, the conversation will focus on the impact of a pandemic year and the magnification of the great social and racial divides in America.

Guest panelists include Actor, Producer, Rapper Terayle Hill (The Quad, Cobra Kai); Actor Derrex Brady (Johnson, Any Day Now); Actor, Producer Thomas Q. Jones (Johnson, Straight Outta Compton, Catching Up); Actor, Editor, Producer Deji LaRay (Johnson, Greenleaf, Catching Up); and Actor, Director Philip Smithey (Johnson, Criminal Minds).

Panelists will give perspectives on their future as African American men in this country. They will discuss the types of roles they believe should be created to foster social justice healing, while also sharing joys they experience in their chosen profession.

For additional information or to register for BronzeLens Film Festival tickets go to www.bronzelens.com.

Support for the 2021 BronzeLens Film Festival comes from:

SPONSORS

WarnerMedia, City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs, DeKalb Entertainment Commission, Black Public Media, and SAGindie

MEDIA PARTNERS

Fulton County Films, WCLK/91.9 FM, and City of South Fulton Tourism Office

POWERHOUSE PARTNERS

Microsoft, Scriptation, Seed&Spark, and Atlanta Pitch Summit