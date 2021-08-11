Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Cobb Sheriff’s Office Partner to Help Incarcerated Young Fathers

First Cohort Graduates, Next Cohort Selected

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta have partnered to bring the Second Chance Act: Strengthening Relationships Between Young Fathers and Their Children program to the county’s Adult Detention Center. Sheriff Craig D. Owens, Sr. sees the program as one way to limit recidivism.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to connect detainees with programs and services that will give them the resources they need to never step foot again in the Detention Center, said Sheriff Craig D. Owens, Sr. “The Urban League has been a welcome partner by preparing detainees in the Young Fathers program for a fulfilling life upon release.”

Three detainees will graduate from the program Thursday, August 12 at a 9 a.m. at an event and press conference at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, 1825 County Services Parkway. Five more have been selected for the next cohort.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Urban League of Greater Atlanta for the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the curriculum teaches male detainees ages 18 to 25 parenting and life skills.

“We appreciate the Cobb County Sheriff’s office for partnering with us in this vital Department of Justice effort,” said Nancy Flake Johnson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. “We are all aware of the often-insurmountable challenges of reentering society after incarceration, especially if the detainee had few job and life skills at the start.

“Programs like this one for young fathers can have an exponentially positive effect on the man who is released, on his children, his extended family, and on his community.”

Urban League of Greater Atlanta reentry specialists work closely with the participants to promote family engagement, boost positive behavioral thinking, and develop individualized reentry plans to ensure detainees have access to career and educational opportunities.