Woman Dead After Being Shot by Dolton Police [video]

A 19-year-old woman is dead and a Dolton police officer was in serious condition Tuesday afternoon, after a wild confrontation in the parking lot of a drive-through in Dolton, Illinois hours earlier.

The woman was identified as Alexis C. Wilson, 19, of Homewood, Illinois according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

As one of the officers tried to remove Wilson from her car at Baba’s Famous Steak & Lemonade restaurant, she sped off dragging one officer with her, Dolton spokesman Sean Howard said. Another officer then fired three times into the car.

Two officers were seriously injured when they were struck by the woman’s car before she crashed into a bicycle shop.

Wilson died at the scene, Howard said. It’s unclear if she died from gunshot wounds or from the crash.