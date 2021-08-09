Mayor Bottoms Orders Mask Use in All Public Places While Indoors

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Issues Executive Order Requiring Mask Use in All Public Places While Indoors

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order requiring all persons in a public place, including private businesses and establishments, to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors. The Order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Delta variant and new CDC guidance.

“Public health experts overwhelmingly agree, and data has proved, that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this deadly virus,” said Mayor Bottoms. “As COVID-19 rates increase, we must remain vigilant, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines and other measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

The CDC announced on July 27, 2021, that individuals should wear a mask indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Both Fulton County and DeKalb County are currently designated as areas of substantial transmission, according to current CDC data.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus. Those Orders can be viewed online here.