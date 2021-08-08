Applications Open for Startups to Lead the Charge with

Global Energy Leader NextEra Energy’s Incubator – Deadline to apply

is August 23rd



Meet Altrese Hawkins, the Director of Business Operations for Purivy, a startup

in the 35 Mules program, and an Operations Program Manager at Microsoft

(Black PR Wire) Energy, tech and energy-related startups can now apply to

receive $100,000.00 in grant funding to bring their game-changing ideas to life and

help solve some of the world’s most critical problems, including climate change.

The program, 35 Mules, is the first in-house innovation hub powered by Florida Power

& Light Company (FPL), a NextEra Energy company. The program provides

entrepreneurs with funding and access to financial and marketing mentors, Fortune 200

executive coaching, advanced technology solutions, business services and world-class

facilities.

Recently, 35 Mules opened applications for its next class of innovators to join the 12-18

month accelerator program in Juno Beach, Florida. Applications are currently

available at 35Mules.com/apply, and close on Monday, August 23.

Last year, six startups received a combined $8.53 million in grants propelling their

businesses forward to develop energy technologies that support sustainability efforts

across the U.S. One of those startups is Purivy, a UV sanitation system, who credits

their involvement in the 35 Mules program for their success.

WHAT: 35 Mules, an innovation hub powered by FPL, is opening applications for its

next class to help entrepreneurs bring their game-changing ideas to life faster, smarter

and at scale. This program includes:

• Access to leading subject-matter experts across FPL in renewables, solar, smart

grid and more

• Leadership coaching from FPL and NextEra Energy Fortune 200 executives

• A non-dilutive cash grant of up to $100,000

• Dedicated, rent-free workspace with access to world-class facilities on campus

for 12 to 18 months

WHEN: Applications are open now through Monday, August 23

WHERE: Apply online at 35mules.com/apply

WHY: By joining the program, startups will have the opportunity to develop their big

ideas with access to hands-on training from subject matter experts, mentorship and

more. Last year, 35 Mules provided participants with:

• $8.53 Million in grants since joining the program

• More than 60 one-on-one executive and leadership engagements

• More than 160 subject-matter expert learning opportunities with 20+ FPL/NEE

business units

• Six awards won and nominations received since joining the program

• More than 200 hours of formal training, including legal, marketing, learn startup

and customer discovery, HR, intellectual property

WHO: The hub is looking for energy, water and energy-adjacent startups but values

diversity of ideas and encourages unsure prospective applicants to apply. Selected

startups will work from the FPL and NextEra Energy campus in Juno Beach, Florida,

which is 90 minutes north of Miami and three minutes from the beach.

For more information, contact Black PR Wire at 877-BLACKPR.