Atlanta City Council Releases Committee Schedule

Six Atlanta City Council committees will hold remote meetings next week in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.
Pursuant to Section 2-136 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances, public comment for each committee will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below between 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.
The schedule for Aug. 9-11 is below:
Zoning
Monday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.
404-330-6035
Public Safety/Legal Administration
Monday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.
404-330-6022
City Utilities
Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
404-330-6057
Community Development/Human Services
Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
404-330-6089
Transportation
Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m.
404-330-6059
Finance/Executive
Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
404-330-6066
The Committee on Council will take place at the next full Council meeting, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. Public comment for the Committee on Council will be accepted by dialing 404-330-6069.
Media and the public can access the live meetings using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. The meetings will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26.