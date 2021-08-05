Former Georgia Deputy Brags About Beating Blacks

An ultra-bigoted former Wilkinson County, Ga., sheriff’s deputy, Cody Richard Griggers, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Macon on Tuesday, Aug. 3, to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. The racist ex-cop who was in possession of nearly a dozen illegal weapons and FBI investigators found that he had bragged via text messages about how he “beat the f— out of a nigger” he suspected of theft. Griggers also prided himself on a diabolical plan to arrest Black people on trumped-up felony charges to keep them from voting.

On Tuesday, Griggers, was sentenced to just 44 months in prison according to federal prosecutors.

“This former law enforcement officer violated his oath of office in many ways,” Chris Hacker, FBI special agent in charge of the Atlanta field office, said in a statement, NBC News reports. “The most egregious was by threatening the very citizens he was sworn to protect with his words of racially motivated violence. Now he is being held accountable by serving time in prison and never being able to wear the blue again.”

From NBC:

He was arrested after the FBI was investigating another man for violent political statements on social media, which included calls for a vigilante militia, according to court documents. Investigators then found group texts in which Griggers talked about making illegal guns, explosives and suppressors, officials said. In addition to the slurs and other views consistent with violent extremism, he made “frequent positive references to the Nazi holocaust,” prosecutors said.