NY AG Says Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harrassed Women

The New York attorney general Letitia James’ investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women – at least 11 women – Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

In addition to blatant sexual misconduct toward women in his direct employ, the governor is also charged with violating women staffers outside of his office as well as a state trooper assigned to his personal security detail.

“Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” James said in her report.

Now that the New York Attorney General’s investigation has concluded finding that Gov. Cuomo did indeed fondle women’s breasts, buttocks and other private parts, as well as engage in inappropriate conversations about their sex lives and “what he would do to them” including inflicting pain, Cuomo will face criminal charges in the matter.

“We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture – one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments – contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist,” investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clark wrote in the report. “That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.”

Cuomo denies the findings saying “I hug lot’s of people, black and white, men and women, LGBTQ … that is just my way.”

Cuomo released a statement at the time of the allegations acknowledging some of his comments in the workplace “may have been insensitive or too personal” and said he was “truly sorry” to those who might have “misinterpreted (the remarks) as an unwanted flirtation.”

The New York State Assembly will deliberate on the removal of the governor from office prior to criminal charges.

Stay tuned for updates.