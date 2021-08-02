HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to Travel to Georgia to Highlight President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda

He will also visit CDC

On Monday, August 2, and Tuesday, August 3, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra will travel to Georgia to highlight President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda—specifically how it will improve the health and wellbeing of all Americans. He will also visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to see firsthand what the agency is doing to beat back COVID-19 and other public health threats.

Monday, August 2

On Monday, Secretary Becerra and federal, state and local Georgia officials—including Representatives Nikema Williams (GA-05), Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07) and Lucy McBath (GA-06), and Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms—will host a roundtable focused on health care access. In the afternoon, Secretary Becerra and Representatives Williams and McBath will host a roundtable focused on Black maternal health and the Biden Administration’s big, bold actions to reduce maternal mortality. Finally, Secretary Becerra and Representative Bourdeaux will host a roundtable focused on health equity—including access to care, health disparities, and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tuesday, August 3

On Tuesday, Secretary Becerra will visit the CDC, including the agency’s Emergency Operations Center. The visit will be closed press.